When Calls the Heart season 7 finale: More teases, cast reflections







With the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale coming on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, there is a lot to anticipate. Think in terms of Elizabeth making some big career decisions, plus also romance with both Lucas and Nathan staying out there as romantic possibilities for her. Then, there is also that looming threat of a gunshot — you may have seen the promo already, and it could leave us all on a dramatic cliffhanger where we’re left to wonder what the future could hold for quite some time.

So while you wait for this episode to air, why not check out some video coverage all about the show? In the video below, Kavan Smith kicks things off by discussing his journey as Lee Coulter and how he had no idea he would be sticking around in Hope Valley as long as he has. He’s since become a staple of the show, though there was a serious concern that he would be killed off at this point just one week ago. (Luckily, the writers didn’t make us suffer for all that long on this past episode before handing out an answer.

Hopefully, there’s some good stuff coming for Lee both in the finale and down the road. There’s no guarantee of a When Calls the Heart season 8 at the moment, but we’re doing our best in order to remain hopeful.

To go along with this video, how about another? Entertainment Tonight recently posted a lengthy video discussion featuring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally all discussing the finale, plus also how they are all dealing with living in this difficult time. Hopefully, everything will be better for them all to go back to work later this year on new episodes — if the show is renewed, patience is going to be key. The safety of the cast and crew should always come first!

What do you most want to see when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

.@KavanjSmith had no idea that he would be staying in Hope Valley as Lee Coulter. What do you think is next for his character? Follow your heart to Sunday at 8pm/7c for the season finale of #WhenCallsTheHeart & tweet using #Hearties. pic.twitter.com/WGaodovcF3 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) April 22, 2020

