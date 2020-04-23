When Calls the Heart season 7 finale video: Lucas gives Elizabeth news







The When Calls the Heart season 7 finale is right around the corner! In just three days you’re going to have a chance to see the end of this particular chapter. Hopefully, it’s not the end of the show, but we’ll have a chance to learn more about that in due time.

For the time being, though, we come bearing a new look at precisely what is coming up … and it could be some great news for Elizabeth! The sneak peek below comes courtesy of Parade, and within it Lucas pays Erin Krakow’s character an early-morning visit in order to deliver some great news. Frank Branson, of Branson Books, wants to speak with her! Typically, 99% of the time a publisher isn’t going to speak with you if it’s bad news. There is clearly something that they like, and the big mystery then becomes whether or not it can turn into something more — think along the lines of a full-on book deal.

Elizabeth being able to fulfill a dream could completely change a lot of her life, and also alter in a lot of ways what the show looks and feels like. For course, a lot of that would depend on just how successful said book really is. It’d be an opportunity to at least explore something new over the course of the next season.

Beyond that, of course, there are also questions regarding whether or not there is something more to explore with Elizabeth and Lucas. She is going to be facing a choice at some point given that he and Nathan both are continuing to harbor feelings for her. We already know that within this episode, Nathan is going to find himself compelled to try and ask her out. However, there’s a big difference between trying to ask someone out and then actually doing it … and then them also saying yes. Hopefully, this finale will offer up a greater sense of clarity as to whatever the future may hold.

