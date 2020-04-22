When Calls the Heart season 7 finale spoilers: Lucas tease, season 8 talk







With the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale set to arrive on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday, there is absolutely quite a bit of worthy discussion to have. Take, for example, the future of Elizabeth romantically, how things could evolve in her career, and then also some more trials and tribulations coming the way of a lot of different characters. There are a number of different balls that are being juggled at the moment.

Here’s one of the other questions worth wondering: What’s going to happen with Lucas? He’s not in the easiest spot at the moment in multiple facets of his life, but there’s still time in order to change it. Who doesn’t love a good comeback? That looks to be a fairly essential part of his story, at least based on the new tease from the show’s official Facebook:

On this Sunday’s exciting season finale of When Calls the Heart, Lucas will do whatever it takes to salvage his relationship with Gowen Petroleum, as well as his relationship with Elizabeth.

We can’t say as to whether or not Elizabeth will choose Nathan over Lucas, but we still hope that there is plenty of time spent on this in the finale.

As for season 8…

We know that there are more stories still left to tell within the Hope Valley world, but even those on the show at the moment are still waiting for some more news.

In a new post on Twitter, Brian Bird reminded everyone that they are waiting for notice from the Hallmark Channel — they make the decision on the renewal, and then they announce it accordingly. While we do think that the renewal is incredibly likely, you don’t want to take anything for granted when it comes to the future of the series. Our hope at the moment is that there’s going to be a chance in order to see some more news before the finale, but we’re in a strange time right now. It’s harder for any firm decisions to be made at a rapid pace.

We would love to announce Season 8, but we don't get to decision. This is a message you should be sharing with @hallmarkchannel. They are the ones who have to decide and announce the renewal Season 8. https://t.co/fMLYCcv2CN — Brian Bird (@brbird) April 21, 2020

