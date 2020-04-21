When Calls the Heart sets season 7 ratings high entering finale







As we prepare for the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale on Hallmark Channel, it’s pretty clear that the show has a pretty good amount of ratings momentum. After all, the proof here lies within the numbers.

Sunday night’s new episode of the show ended up drawing a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then 2.45 million live viewers. Excluding the Christmas Special, this is the most-watched episode of the season. What does that think so? We think it’s a couple of different factors.

First, consider the story that was present entering this past episode, as there were some serious concerns over whether or not we were going to be seeing the Lee character survive what happened to him in the storm. That was a pretty compelling tease to the episode, and that’s without even considering the Elizabeth love triangle story that has been brewing for a big chunk of the season so far. That is easily something that could be explored further within the finale, especially as we’re building towards what could be an interesting cliffhanger.

We also think the show, like so many others, are building thanks in part to viewers being home rather than taking on any risks in the outside world. That has probably boosted the ratings slightly, but at the same time, it’s not like this past Sunday is the only Sunday where viewers were staying home. There are other components to the show having some improved ratings, and we’re left now mostly to wonder if this is going to be something that also builds into the finale. Let’s go ahead and hope that there are some more exciting opportunities to discuss those numbers next week … and we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a renewal at the same time. We don’t exactly think that the series is in any danger — how could it be when it serves as one of the network’s biggest overall hits?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to what to expect in the When Calls the Heart finale

Do you think we’re inching closer to a When Calls the Heart season 8 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







