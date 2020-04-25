Homeland series finale: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin set the stage







The Homeland series finale is airing this Sunday, and this is going to be an epic conclusion like no other. We’re going to get a larger sense of Carrie Mathison’s legacy, and that includes whether or not she could actually (spoiler alert from this past episode) kill Saul Berenson.

At the moment, the dilemma entering the series finale is all sorts of dramatic. Would Carrie actually kill one of the most important people in her life, provided that it would mean stopping a war? Due to what Yevgeny has proposed, that appears to be her dilemma right now. In the end, she has to find a way to figure this out, and it’s not going to be easy.

Given that this finale has been set up to be one of the most dramatic ones out there, it does make sense for us to take a moment here and try and find a reason to smile. That brings us to the video from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below. In this, Colbert (who is recording at home) does his best in order to get Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin to describe the finale in one word. He also goes through the show’s past, Mandy’s distinctive walk as Saul, and also whether or not either one of them would be good spies in real life. (Both of them seem to be seriously doubting of their abilities.)

Given how dark of a show this is, we have to say that there’s something quite magnetic about the joy that courses through this video. You really do get a good sense that Mandy and Claire do enjoy working together, even if a lot of the work that they take on is very much serious. They’ve been working around each other for close to a decade and with the show now done, it’s a hard thing to move forward from there.

