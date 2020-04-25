Outlander season 5 video: Richard Rankin on Roger, Jamie relationship







Outlander season 5 has been somewhat on a winning streak as of late, with the last few episodes serving as great examples of strong character development. There was a heartbreaking loss, and then Roger’s journey to find himself. All of this led up to the big Roger – Jamie storyline last weekend, where the former helped to ensure that the latter made it back after suffering a snakebite. He’s far from solely responsible for Sam Heughan’s character staying alive, but we do think that the moment helped the two establish a far greater bond. This could be important for some of the story coming up.

In the video below, you can hear none other than Richard Rankin talk through the bonding process that Roger and Jamie have — there was a lot of banter between each other throughout much of the season, but after Jamie’s snakebite the respect that he has for his son-in-law increases tenfold. Jamie realizes further that while Roger may not be your typical 18th-century man, he is a good man. He’s someone he can count on.

This weekend, be prepared to see Roger and Jamie work in tandem in order to take out a mutual enemy in Stephen Bonnet. We know that the two men will do everything within their power to ensure that he is taken down a peg (or two or three). Will their plot work? A lot of the Fraser family will be involved, but Bonnet is not an easy man to defeat. There will be danger within this episode — Brianna being told to run in the promo is absolutely a cause for concern.

