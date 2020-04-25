Making the Cut season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Amazon?







Is Making the Cut renewed for season 2? Or, should you expect the fashion competition show to be canceled at Amazon? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to break some of that down.

Let’s kick off this article with the following: Nothing has been decided yet as to the future of the show. When Making the Cut debuted on Amazon, the idea was to present a challenge to a space dominated mostly by Project Runway. How better to challenge them than with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on board? The similarities between this show and Project Runway are obvious, and a big part of the appeal here is seeing some familiar faces doing what they can to boost designers’ careers.

As for whether or not the show will return, there are a number of factors. First and foremost, you have to look towards performance. The series needs to generate a good bit of viewership at Amazon to come back, and because the streaming service does not disclose viewership figures, it’s hard to know what actually designates “good” ratings for them.

Beyond just that, though, we also think that real-world success matters. If some of these designers end up going on to have a successful career, we do think that this will help to keep the show around. If you’re going to make a competition about a particular industry, it makes sense to hope for them to find a certain degree of success in the real world. The more that happens, the better a reflection it is on the show’s overall value.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Klum herself made it clear that she would very much like to see the series continue in some form:

“I hope that it will have longevity. I hope that these people really are going to make it … We’re trying with everything in our power for that to happen.”

Hopefully, there is going to be some more news on the future of Making the Cut over the next several months. We’ll have it for you the moment that it starts to trickle in…

