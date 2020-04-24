Magnum PI season 2 episode 18: Magnum, Higgins’ wedding approaches







Next week on CBS, Magnum PI season 2 episode 18 may ask one question more than any other — are we really going to see Magnum and Higgins get married?

When you first saw the story introduced on tonight’s new installment, it may have been fair to speculate that this was just some one-episode idea designed to provide some laughs and please fans of the two characters. Yet, the writers are actually committing more to this than just a single hour. We’re not saying for sure that the two tie the knot, but there are at least going to be conversations and plans about the subject.

Yet, don’t expect these two to spend all of the next episode trying to get their outfits together for the “big day” — instead, there’s another case that is on their hands! Meanwhile, Rick will do his best to help a retired soldier in need — giving back to veterans is a cause that this show does a great job of emphasizing.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 18 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

“A World of Trouble” – As their wedding day approaches, Magnum and Higgins help a modern-day Robin Hood who, thinking she was helping a school obtain needed supplies, unknowingly stole illicit drugs. Also, Rick helps a retired soldier with the difficult task of re-entering the work force as a civilian, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. “Hawaii Five-0’s” Taylor Wily and Shawn Mokuahi Garnett guest star, and Bobby Lee returns as Jin.

Just from a greater Hawaii Five-0 / Mangum PI shared universe perspective, this episode should prove to be a great one. Getting Kamekona and Flippa back for an episode is great — this will remind us that they are still out there, even if Five-0 itself has come to a close. Meanwhile, Jin has become one of the best recurring players we have in the Magnum PI world. Hopefully, there will be several more opportunities to see him coming up.

