





Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to come to you with an answer on that … but then also scoop on what’s ahead.

The first news that is worth noting at the moment is this: We’re not going to see Liz Gillies and the rest of the cast on the air tonight. Why is that? It’s mostly because The CW is storing up their final two episodes to air in May, right in the heart of sweeps. There are some big stories coming, especially with Fallon reaching a big personal moment in her Bachelorette party. It’s a shame that we’re not going to end the season as planned, but it definitely does seem like there is some crazy stuff still going down. If you are a big Dynasty fan, rest assured that there are a lot of big things worth looking forward to!

To help tide you over until the remaining episodes air, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the attached synopses below.

Season 3 episode 19, “Robin Hood Rescues” – UNLIKELY HEROES – Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber) rush to the aid of Blake (Grant Show) and Anders (Alan Dale), and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) gets a special visit from his hero Danny Trejo (guest starring as himself). Fallon (Liz Gillies) faces legal repercussions for advice “Aunt Alexis” (Elaine Hendrix) gives a listener on the new podcast and Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), Vanessa (guest star Payton Jade) and Dominique (Michael Michele) celebrate the success of their reality show by looking ahead to what’s next. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) is forced to make a difficult decision. Also starring Maddison Brown. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Paula Sabbaga (#319). Original airdate 5/1/2020.

Season 3 episode 20, “My Hangover’s Arrived” – SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, it’s time for Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) surprise Bachelorette Party and things go exactly as one would expect… in the world of Carrington. Also starring Grant Show, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown and Sam Underwood. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Francisca X. Hu (#320). Original airdate 5/8/2020.

