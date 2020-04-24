Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Return date, finale spoilers







Rest assured, Charmed season 2 episode 19 is going to be coming to The CW — but you’re going to have to wait for it. There is also one other thing worth noting here, as it is going to be the final episode of the season. (Like many other shows, Charmed was forced to shut down early due to the global health crisis.) Here’s the bad news — it’s not on the air tonight. We’re in the midst of a one-week hiatus.

This big episode is entitled “Unsafe Space” and when it airs on May 1, be prepared for a story that is going to be all about a quest — stop the Faction at all costs. The stakes are certainly high enough that it should feel like a finale, so don’t spend too much time worrying that the show’s going to end on some sort of flat note. All of the Charmed Ones are going to be dealing with a lot, and this episode should set the stage for what’s coming up in season 3. (Just be grateful that you don’t have anything to be concerned about there for the time being!

Below, CarterMatt has the full Charmed season 2 episode 19 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and Christina Piña (#219). Original airdate 5/1/2020.

So why are we having to wait an extra week for this? It may be for most-production reasons and if not that, it may just make sense for The CW to air the finale here on the same night as a new episode of Dynasty.

