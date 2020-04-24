American Idol 18: Is Arthur Gunn the current favorite?







We’ve waited a long time for American Idol 18 to return to ABC this weekend with new performances, but the moment is almost here! There are a lot of great contenders still left on the show, but there may still be a consensus favorite.

Can Arthur Gunn really be stopped? From the moment we first saw the singer’s audition, we knew that he had the perfect package in order to be a long-term success on the show. He’s an incredible singer, a strong musician, and beyond just that a serious artist. He can interpret songs in a lot of exciting ways — just take a look at his version of “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” He brings people in and makes them connect with them on both a personal and emotional level.

There’s one other part of Arthur’s appeal, and a lot of it comes down to his generational appeal. He’s cool enough to appeal to young viewers, but he’s performing songs that are going to be familiar to older viewers. That’s a winning recipe to a show like American Idol with a family audience. People know his music and they want to sing along to some of it!

One more thing to be considered when you think about Arthur’s candidacy as a potential favorite is simply this: The viewership. Some of his performances have the largest audiences of the season by far — while that doesn’t always translates to votes, we do think it does in this situation. It gets more viewers’ attention, and with the number of people currently staying home, the show may have a larger pool of viewers than usual.

Do you think that Arthur Gunn is set to be the winner of American Idol 18?

