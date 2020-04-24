NCIS: Los Angeles season 11: LL Cool J reflects, looks ahead







This weekend, NCIS: Los Angeles is airing its season 11 finale, and we certainly hope it leads into a season 12. How could we not? There hasn’t been any indication as of yet that we are nearing the end of the story, and there’s a chance there could be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of it. We know that technically, Sunday’s episode was not written to be the finale, but there could be a feeling at the end of it that the episode served as a worthy send-off.

We know that for Sam Hanna in particular, the finale could prove to be a dangerous one. He’s heading halfway around the world to take on a dangerous mission, and some of the promos suggest that he could be shot. We’re hoping he makes it through, and it does seem as though LL Cool J is eager to keep things going. In his new interview with Forbes, the actor/musician hardly makes it sound as though the series finale is here:

It always feels like mission accomplished [after the season is done]. We always try to put our best foot forward to bring the stories to life in a way that’s going to be exciting for people and interesting for the fans of the show. And it’s good, it’s a great feeling. You have another season under the belt, and that’s always a good thing and we’ll see what happens after that. You never know what’s gonna happen [but] it’s always great to complete the task.

This is a show with hundreds of episodes under its belt already and even still, it feels like there are more interesting stories to tell. For Sam, a lot of them could revolve around how he wants to keep building up the team — plus, also his future with Hetty. There is so much content worth exploring and we hope that there are chances to play all of that out.

