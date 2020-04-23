NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale spoilers: Will there be a cliffhanger?







As we prepare for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale on CBS this weekend, we know that it was not intended to be the end of the season. With that, there was at least a chance that it was going to wrap up looking and feeling like any other installment of the show. That’s something that we were preparing for over the past couple of days, and it would be understandable if it was, all things considered.

Yet, are we going to be legitimately surprised by what we end up seeing? Is there going to be some sort of cliffhanger tease? It seems like the show may just have lucked out in that department! Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what returning guest star and JAG alum Catherine Bell herself had to say on that particular subject:

Oh yeah, and it is intense. It’s quite an action-packed episode, and it makes for a fantastic finale.

We’re not necessarily thinking that the cliffhanger will be of the big and mind-altering variety, but even just a small tease for what next season could look like would certainly be welcome. It does feel as though there are a lot of stories right now that could be teased leading into next season. Take, for example, what is going on when it comes to Callen and Anna’s relationship, Deeks and Kensi working to start a family, Hetty’s long-term future, and whether or not Nell eventually reunites with the rest of the team. There are even questions at the moment when it comes to the state of things with Sam, given that the promo showed him with his life on the line.

Of course, with Bell returning we do hope for at least some sort of Mac/Harm mention. Why wouldn’t we want that?

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 finale?

