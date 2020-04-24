The Rookie season 2 finale spoilers: Whose life is in jeopardy?







Over the next few weeks on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see drama aplenty. Why is that? It’s all thanks to a two-part finale event for The Rookie as you see John Nolan and some of the other officers find some closure to their rookie year on the job. They’re going to need to prove themselves … but in the process also help others. Their training is truly of the on-the-job variety, and they’ve been evaluated throughout the entirety of the past couple of seasons. We think they’re worthy, but they are going to have way more to worry about than just their future with a badge. Someone’s life could be in danger by the very end of this.

Want to get a few more details? For the sake of convenience, we’ve got information on both of the finale episodes below. (Note that you still have one episode airing before either of these two this Sunday.)

Season 2 episode 19, “The Q Word” (May 3) – Their rookie year is coming to an end and officers Nolan, Chen and West are about to be squeezed harder than ever before as their training officers evaluate whether they are truly ready for the job. Meanwhile, after one of their rookie classmates is involved in a shooting, the team uncovers some unsettling evidence.

Season 2 finale, “The Hunt” (May 10) – In part two of the season finale, Nolan’s discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy.

Sure, it’s hard to buy in fully to the idea that The Rookie is going to kill off their main character, but they could certainly use Officer Nolan’s status in order to mask some other sort of secret that they are set to unleash down the road. Could you really be surprised about The Rookie keeping a big-time secret under wraps? We wouldn’t be. This is a show that may have quite the incentive for a cliffhanger, since it could make ABC all the more eager to issue a renewal.

