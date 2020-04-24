Blindspot season 5 premiere delayed one week by NBC







While the premiere of Blindspot season 5 is coming to NBC before too long, you’re going to be waiting for at least one more week in order to see it.

Today, NBC confirmed (via TVLine) that due in part to the Parks and Recreation special coming on board the schedule next week, the Jaimie Alexander show is now set to launch on May 7 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time rather than April 30. It’s a bit of a bummer since we’ve been waiting so long to see what’s next … but this is around the window we first expected the show to launch in the first place. The initial early premiere was a little bit of a surprise. Blindspot will be a part of a lineup that also includes Council of Dads as the network tries to build as solid and stable a lineup as possible moving through the spring and early summer.

Much of the final season of Blindspot will be about seeing Jane Doe and some of her friends/colleagues doing their part to clear the name following the events of the season 4 finale. There’s a chance a major character could die in the early going, so be aware of that as you await whatever lies ahead.

For a few more details now on what’s ahead, we suggest that you check out the premiere synopsis:

In the season premiere, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) tries to pick up the pieces after the explosive finale in Iceland. She gets a strange message from an unknown ally that allows her to mount a rescue mission to free Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer) from a CIA black-site… but she’ll need the help from her old rival Sho Akhtar (Guest Star Ajay Naidu). TV-14 LV

What do you want to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5?

Are you bummed out that the show has been delayed a week by NBC? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

