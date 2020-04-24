The Flash season 6 episode 18 spoilers: Godspeed, Pied Piper return







The Flash season 6 episode 18 is going to bring you closer to the end of the season … and it’s also going to bring in familiar faces. Take, for example, Godspeed! This is one of those villains that it feels like the writers could do a good bit more with than they have, even though we hardly think he’s serving as a Big Bad for the remainder of the season. We already have everything that is going on with Eva, plus the continued threat of the Reverse-Flash bubbling underneath the surface.

This episode, which is set to air on May 5, is entitled “Pay the Piper” — that should be a pretty obvious bit of evidence that we’re going to be seeing Pied Piper back as well! This is one of the more noteworthy recurring characters back from season 1 — we know he’s appeared much more recently, but it’s always nice that we can dive into some show nostalgia here and there with some of these appearances.

For some more insight, be sure to check out The Flash season 6 episode 12 synopsis:

GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that THE FLASH and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#618). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

The biggest surprise to us from this synopsis is the simple fact that Iris is still stuck within the Mirror. When this was first introduced, we thought that maybe it would last a few episodes — had the writers known in advance that filming would be cut short (there’s no way they could), we do wonder if they would’ve shortened this storyline as well. No matter, it does feel as though we will be concluding season 6 with a lot of drama and some big-time characters taking center stage.

