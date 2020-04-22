The Flash season 6 episode 17 promo: Can Barry save the real Iris?







Going into The Flash season 6 episode 17 next week, we can breathe a small sigh of relief — after all, Barry seems to be finally aware of the fact that the Iris West-Allen he’s been spending time with isn’t the real one. She’s instead been angry and vindictive, and on this past episode she kicked him out over what happened with Joe. He knows that this isn’t the sort of behavior the real Iris would exhibit, and that is enough for him to scour the world for answers … and he could eventually find them in the form of mirrors.

Are we going to start to get to the bottom of the Mirror-verse? We hope so, mostly because we do want to see some battles take shape before this season comes to a close. We know that there are mirror versions of multiple characters out there already, and it’s bringing Central City into a world all about chaos and mistrust. It’s made for a much more psychological arc, but also one that feels very different from what we’ve known.

We know that we’re dealing with a shorter season here, but we still hope that somewhere in here, there is a chance for a proper WestAllen reunion to make all of this crazy, emotional journey feel worth it. This would offer at least enough emotional payoff for those of us who have been wanting to see something more for these characters amidst what they are taking on. Barry’s losing his speed! Also, of course we’d love to see more of the OG team together, if possible … and Eobard is still out there to some degree. There’s a lot of stuff that the producers have out there to take on, and it’s mostly a measure of how far they want to go to explore some of it.

Want more news on this episode? Rest assured that we’ve got some info on that subject over here — be sure to go check that out.

What do you think is coming moving into The Flash season 6 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







