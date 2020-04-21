The Flash season 6 episode 17 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Liberation’

The FlashNext week on The Flash season 6 episode 17, the CW series is going to continue with an exciting hour entitled “Liberation.” So what can you expect throughout it? Think along the lines of a story that will put Barry and Iris through emotional turmoil. Or, we suppose that you should really be looking at Barry and Mirror-Iris to some degree. We’re surprised that the writers have really focused on the mirror plot as long as they have … at least with it in some of the forms that we’ve seen it in as of late.

We want to see the rise of a new Mirror Master. Not only that, but we want to also see Barry and Iris get themselves in a better spot. After all, for the majority of the season the two have been going through it and then some. There is a lot of good stuff coming through this shortened season; we just have to take advantage of it however long we’ve got it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Flash season 6 episode 17 synopsis with some other insight on what’s to come:

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

Ultimately, most of the arcs this season will eventually become a big part of season 7 — until then, let’s just hope for some more action-packed moments along the way and reasons for us to be excited. Also, can Joe West just go ahead and stay safe for a little while? We don’t need to see the guy be targeted at any point in the near future.

