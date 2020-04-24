Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 sneak peek: Investigating a priest







Coming up on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 18 tonight, there is going to be a case that could cause some problems for Frank Reagan. His Catholic faith is very well-documented, and there are many others within the NYPD who share the same belief system.

So what happens when a priest is a suspect in a potential crime? It gets tough to figure out how to handle it. We know that Stacy Keach will return as the Archbishop for this episode, and it seems like Frank wants to task Sid Gormley with the job of trying to find a way to handle what is in front on him. What’s the key problem here? Well, it’s got a good bit to do with Gormley also being hesitant to take things on.

In the sneak peek below, Gormley expresses to Tom Selleck’s character a certain degree of apprehension when it comes to this case. While he isn’t a perfect Catholic by any means, he wonders if there is someone better suited — take an Atheist, for example — for such an investigation. Yet, we wonder if Gormley is the right choice since he may be able to extract information from the church community a little bit easier. The goal here may not be for the NYPD to come across as adversarial from the start, but it depends on a few factors. We don’t know as of yet what the specific investigation is about, or who could be targeted. This is complicated — then again, aren’t most things within the world of the Reagans?

