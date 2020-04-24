The Blacklist season 7: Diego Klattenhoff talks Ressler story ‘Brothers’







Coming up next week on The Blacklist season 7, you’re going to see a huge episode for Donald Ressler. In “Brothers,” you will see an installment that could be almost all about this character, as he heads home and ends up getting involved in a rather large mess created by his brother Robby.

Apparently, there have been ideas for a big Ressler story like this for several seasons now, or at least that is the implication that we’ve got courtesy of star Diego Klattenhoff. In a new interview with New York Live, Diego talks about how there was this script idea potentially floating around for years, and also how this is an episode that can go beyond the case-of-the-week and deliver some really exciting, interesting stuff. We know that Anthony Michael Hall (pictured above) is playing Ressler’s brother, and he could be making an appearance as early as tonight.

One of the things that we have learned very much about Ressler over the years is that he does operate in a world that is stuffed full of gray areas. While he comes across in the early days of the series as this sort of model boy scout, we eventually learn that he is anything but. He’s got a dark past that was first explored all the way back in season 1, and then there’s everything that happens with Laurel Hitchin a little bit later on down the road. While he works for the FBI and he and his brother don’t really see eye to eye, we do wonder if they have a little bit more in common than either one of them would care to admit. That is something that this installment could very well decide to explore further.

