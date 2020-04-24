After Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? Current hopes







Following the big premiere today on Netflix, is there a chance at an After Life season 3? Is that something we should cross our fingers and hope for the best for?

For the time being, it’s easy to say that there’s a demand for more episodes — how can there not be? It’s a funny and yet deeply moving series anchored by Ricky Gervais, a man who has done a number of brilliant comedies over the years. Yet, this may very well be his best work. He takes on loss, recovery, and identity in a biting and bittersweet fashion; the show at times can be blunt and heart, but there’s something about its core that makes you hopeful for what tomorrow can bring. If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s absolutely worth a viewing.

One of the things that longtime fans of Gervais know is that he often doesn’t continue his shows longer than just a couple of seasons. The original UK version of The Office made only two seasons worth of shows plus a Christmas Special. The same thing can be said for the criminally-underrated Extras. He doesn’t keep his shows going for too long, leaving them with a cult-classic status and also probably making you wish there was more.

Yet, Ricky has already come out and said that he would actually do another After Life season, provided that the demand is there. Here is some of what he had to say on the subject to the Radio Times in a new interview:

“For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich, I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog!”

Hopefully, a potential season 3 could stream in 2021, though much of it could depend on filming timelines and everything going on in the world. Patience is best for a show like this, especially when Gervais himself writers and directs every episode, in addition to him serving as the star.

