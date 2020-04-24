Is How to Get Away with Murder new tonight? Season 6 spoilers







Is How to Get Away with Murder new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to be breaking that down … and also looking towards the future of the series.

Let’s just start by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode on the air tonight. Because of the NFL Draft, there is no new episode coming on ABC this week. This is the only week that we aren’t going to have a new episode, though, as there will be a chance to see some more stories coming up from April 30 all the way to the series finale in May. Be prepared to get emotional over just about everything that is going to happen from start to finish.

So, while you wait to see what’s next, why not take a look at what’s ahead? The next two episodes are going to give you answers, and maybe even get you closer to learning the truth about that super-mysterious funeral that you saw at the end of the midseason finale.

Take a look at the synopses below…

Season 6 episode 13 – “What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time?” – Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam’s past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie’s history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship, on an all-new episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 6 episode 14 – “Annalise Keating Is Dead” – Annalise’s murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate visits Jorge Castillo in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier. Bonnie works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s past as blackmail on the penultimate episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, MAY 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

