In the Dark season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Son of a Gun’







Are you curious to learn more about In the Dark season 2 episode 3? Next week’s episode is going to feature all sorts of problems — with some of them coming from some unexpected directions. Take, for example, the financial world. This will be a central part of the conflict for Murphy within “Son of a Gun,” an installment that is going to lead to her being pulled in all sorts of directions. We don’t know where it will precisely end up going, but we’re excited to figure it out! We are still within the early part of the season where there is so much room and space open to explore all sorts of different avenues.

Below, CarterMatt has the full In the Dark season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

BELOW THE RADAR – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is forced to turn her attention from Max (Casey Deidrick) when Guiding Hope’s monetary surplus puts them on the radar of IRS agent Josh (Theodore Bhat). Meanwhile, Jess’s (Brooke Markham) interest is piqued by a new employee and Felix (Morgan Krantz) decides to take matters into his own hands. Dean (Rich Sommer) gets closer to information he can use against Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux) and Darnell (Keston John) explores his options. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Flint Wainess (#203). Original airdate 4/30/2020.

For everyone keeping track of the show’s renewal odds, for the time being we’re doing our best to stay positive. The ratings for the premiere were not spectacular, but they also weren’t quite killing it during the first season, either. We do think that there is going to be hope here so long as the story stays strong and there remains interest from The CW in continuing it.

