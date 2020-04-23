Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 23: Jenni vs. VInny?







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 23, it does appear as though we’re closing in on Angelina’s wedding. Isn’t that a cause for celebration? Well, maybe it is … but we know that there are few things that happen on this show without a fair share of drama attached to them.

It appears entering this episode that we are going to see a lot of the action stick around New Orleans — meanwhile, with “bridesmaids” mentioned within the title, the big wedding ceremony is coming around the bend. So what sort of problems are happening right before the big moment where vows are spoken? Think in terms of something between Jenni and Vinny. Maybe it will start off dramatic and turn out funny … or maybe it’s going to go the other way. This is the sort of show where almost everything can turn on a dime.

Want a few details for what to expect now? Then we’d suggest simply that you check out the synopsis, short as it may be:

Jenni is coming for Vinny’s head, and is that a bird, a plane or The Designation?

The Designation is, of course, Mike’s alter ego for when he is trying to help some of his roommates in their time of need. It is a very different sort of role than what he took on in the class show … but isn’t it a great bit of evidence of his evolution? This is very much different version of the guy than what we knew previously. (Hey, if The Designation is turning up, then you can be pretty darn confident that someone else is going to be in need of some major help. We don’t know how else you can look at this.)

