Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? The season 3 stories to come







Is Station 19 new tonight? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to give you an answer to that question. Not only that, but we’re also taking a larger look at everything else that is coming up.

The bad news tonight is rather simple: We’re going to be waiting for a while to see Jaina Lee Ortiz and the rest of the cast back. Tonight marks the NFL draft, and because of that, we’re going to have to wait until April 30 to see the series back on the air. There are still three episodes to go this season, and there will be a lot of drama that unfolds through them. Andy is still mourning the loss of her father, but there are also going to be chances to see some other personal stories including some struggles that Sullivan continues to be dealing with.

So while you do wait for more of these stories to come on the air, let’s go ahead and share the official synopses for the next two new episodes below. Hopefully, they can give you a good sense of some of what’s coming next.

Season 3 episode 14, “The Ghosts That Haunt Me” – Andy returns to work while she and Jack fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem; and Maya’s mother, Katherine, pays Maya a visit.

Season 3 episode 15, “Bad Guy” – Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy’s search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme.

As you can see from the second synopsis in particular, it definitely does feel as though Station 19 is trying its best to keep Grey’s Anatomy and its world around and alive. (Of course, remember that the original plan was for there to be Grey’s Anatomy episodes still on the air.) That was altered because of the real-life health crisis.

