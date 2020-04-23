Saturday Night Live at Home returning with new episode this weekend







Two weeks after the first Saturday Night Live at Home aired to massive ratings, it only made sense for NBC to try and run this back. Now, it’s official that they are doing so.

Today, the sketch series confirmed that they will be coming back with another episode filmed remotely featuring all of the different cast members. (Hopefully, this time around there will be an actual opportunity to see Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong — think about how little they were in the last one!) The first show tried a number of ambitious things, including a Zoom work meeting parody and also a virtual dating show. Not all of the sketches worked, and in particular the “audience” during Weekend Update felt forced and incredibly uncomfortable. Yet, there was some funny here, and why wouldn’t the show try something like this again?

There is no word at the moment as to who the host for this At Home show is going to be — Tom Hanks took on hosting duties for the first one, but appeared only in some brief segments including the monologue. We imagine that it’s a lot harder to do that much given the current circumstances, and a lot of the sketches have to be more individual in nature. It’s going to require an incredible amount of creativity from a lot of the cast members in order to pull this off.

We’re not sure that this show is going to be anywhere close to a home run, but we definitely do give them credit for trying.

