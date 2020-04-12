Saturday Night Live: Larry David’s Bernie Sanders says goodbye







On this weekend’s Saturday Night Live at Home, we knew that there were going to be chances for some cameos. Of course, it made some sense to bring back Larry David for at least one more appearance as Bernie Sanders.

Since all of this weekend’s new episode was filmed with the cast members at home, David probably filmed his entire sketch as David from his home in Los Angeles, without any of the makeup or really the outfit that he’s worn over time. This was really Larry David kind-of talking as Bernie Sanders. It was still funny, but it was also somewhat hard to understand.

One of the things that we’ve learned from this weekend’s show the most is to never take for granted the work that the makeup department and sound crew do in order to ensure things run smoothly.

While this entire sketch was David-as-Sanders talking about the end of his time as a nominee, one question remains — are we going to see him appear again down the road? At the moment, it feels like there would need to be a very specific reason for it.

The most important thing about David as Bernie is that he’s funny — and he still provided a great way in order to do that. This has been one of the most notable impressions on SNL over the past two election cycles, and Larry does deserve a good bit of credit for what he’s pulled off there.

What did you think about this weekend’s SNL at Home episode?

Were you happy to see one more appearance from Larry David as Bernie Sanders? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

