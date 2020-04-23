Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team; did Ray get shot? (Season 3)







Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team? Judging from the promo that was released for season 3 episode 19, it makes a certain degree of sense that you would wonder this. After all, the promo shows the character in a most precarious position — he’s been shot, and right after he talked a lot about what he wanted to do for his family. He was struggling with being away and balancing out this life and also his life at home.

Then, it could all be over. The deployment has been hard already, and it’s about to get even harder.

If there is some good news to hand down, it’s simply this: There hasn’t been any word out there that Brown is leaving the show. There’s reason for hope! Also, characters on this show go through near-death experiences all of the time and find a way to emerge from the rubble. We have to see more surrounding what may have happened to him in the shooting, if he can be rushed to get medical attention, and also if SEAL Team would really make a cast member’s exit that obvious judging from a promo alone.

The only major cause for concern is this: We’re looking at a show that has done fake-outs before, especially with Clay and Sonny. Sooner or later, one of these deaths is going to stick. We don’t want it to happen to Ray, but this is a series that does need to establish stakes. If no one ever dies while out in the line of duty, then some of the drama is gone.

So be afraid — continue to be afraid. There are only a couple of episodes left this season, and we have to imagine that we’ll se the drama and the intensity spike upwards from here on out. It’s hard not to imagine that at the moment.

