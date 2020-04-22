Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 8 expectations







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to both answer that … and also look ahead.

Let’s go ahead and get the unfortunate news out of the way, in the event you hadn’t heard already — just like with all of the other shows within the One Chicago family, there is no new installment of Chicago PD on the air tonight. Instead, you’re going to be left waiting until fall (at the earliest) to see more new episodes of the show. Production on all three shows was forced to shut down early during the health crisis, and we’re all now facing a holding pattern on precisely what’s next. We hope that there are some more opportunities still to see stories this fall … but it really all depends on when the cast and crew get back to work.

When Chicago PD does return, one of the priorities is clearly going to be learning more about Kevin Atwater and whatever his future is going to be after the decision that he made. While it does seem like he’s got the full support of Intelligence, some other cops are almost sure to make life miserable on him in the weeks/months ahead.

Otherwise, we’re hoping that there will be opportunities to see lighter stories ahead for Ruzek and Burgess after everything that they’ve gone through. Meanwhile, with Upton and Halstead they will have a chance to move their relationship in a new direction. Upton is going to be back with Intelligence again, though it remains to be seen if she’ll be in the premiere.

