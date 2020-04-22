Empire series finale: Is there still hope for the actual ending?







A day has passed since the Empire series finale aired on Fox, and it’s understandable to have some mixed feelings about it. This is a show that had an incredible six-season run and was once a pop-culture institution. You’d want a show with this sort of storied history to end in the most emotional, impactful way possible.

In a way, the series finale did have an element of closure as most of the Lyon family came together for the movie premiere. Yet, we know already that this was not the intended finale — production was cut short early, which means that we’re left with lingering questions. That includes elements that were teased in flash-forwards during the season.

It’s for some of these reasons, and a need for closure, that some behind-the-scenes talent on the series is eager to come back and do something more to tie things up. Speaking to TV Guide, executive producer Brett Mahoney had the following to say about his hopes:

Our hope and dream is that we’ll film it, but if we get to the point where we’re not able to film it, we’ll do something to appease [the fans]. Whether it’s releasing a script or doing some sort of a Zoom table read, something we’ll hopefully be able to do if we can’t actually film it to give the fans the actual closure we’d like them to have.

Because of what’s going on in the world right now, we have a hard time imagining that there’s going to be any sort of closure in the near future. Maybe there will be a clearer picture this summer, but we don’t think that it’s going to happen anytime soon. More so than anything else, this is going to be a time for patience.

