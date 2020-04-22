Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? The season 9 future







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’re going to do our best to answer that … but then also look towards the future of the NBC series at the same time.

After all, we have to kick this article by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There’s nothing more for the Taylor Kinney – Jesse Spencer series, at least for the time being. The finale was in fact last week and while it may not have been planned to be the final episode, that doesn’t exactly change where we are now. We’re in a holding pattern, waiting around to see precisely where the NBC series is going to go from here.

One thing we already know is that Emily Foster won’t be around as a series-regular character moving forward. That was announced rather recently, and now we have to wait and see when some other details will be coming around. (Could Foster eventually appear on Chicago Med? That’s something else we’re left to think about.) There will probably be a time jump between where we are now and where the show will be in season 9, and there are some relationships that will need to be addressed further. Take, for example, whether or not Stella and Severide are ready to take the next step … or what’s coming up for Brett and Casey. Both of these are going to be examined in some way, and we’re curious to see what they look like.

Because of the real-life health crisis, there is no official word as to when a Chicago Fire season 9 is going to premiere … but we’re still crossing our fingers and hoping for a release this fall. It’s all but certain that the series will keep the same timeslot on Wednesday night. As always, the #1 concern is making sure that the cast and crew are healthy and that they will be safe whenever they do go back to set.

