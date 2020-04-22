





Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? For those wanting some more information on that subject (and a whole lot more), rest assured we’ve got it all within this piece!

The bad news is that, just one week after getting the drama back on the air, it’s now missing-in-action once more. It won’t be gone for long this time around, though, as it will return with an installment entitled “Lynchian” next week. While the promo below doesn’t give away all that much, it has one singular moment that will lead to a lot of conversations — Archie and Betty clasping hands. Where this goes remains to be seen, but we know of the comic-book history between these two characters. It’s also somewhat surprising that we haven’t had more romantic turmoil given the show that this is and some of the stuff that tends to happen with people these characters’ ages.

Want to get a little bit more insight all about what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the Riverdale season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

SIMPLER TIMES – Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Brian E. Paterson (#418). Original airdate 4/29/2020.

In the end, this episode will bring us very-much close to the unintentional end to this season. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the story wraps up, and we can only hope that it is satisfying enough even if it’s not conclusive. At the end of the season, we’ll have more time to speculate on what could have been.

