SEAL Team season 3 spoilers: Is there a still hope for Sonny, Davis?







The relationship between Sonny and Davis became one of our favorite things about SEAL Team while it was going … but now it’s done. Or, at least it’s done for the time being. Is there still hope for something more? Is there room for further exploration? It’s at least something worthy of discussion.

For the time being, it’s clear what the top priority is — trying to see whether or not Sonny can even get back in with Bravo Team. He also may be exploring things with a certain someone from his past at present. Depending on what happens there, who knows where the story could go? Sonny and Davis could at least be some part of the story coming up, judging from what actor AJ Buckley had to say recently to TVLine:

There’s going to be some tension. And there’s going to be a little triangle. There’s always the “Savis” love, as they call it. I love that they call it Savis, I crack up every time that I hear that. The question is, does time away make the heart grow fonder? Or does it allow people to grow and heal and find new love?

You can easily see both scenarios playing out depending on what the writers try to do. We know that Sonny will have a chance to be around Bravo again before the season comes to a close, but there may not be a lot of time to explore things with individual characters. Patience is going to have to be a virtue in the immediate future given that there’s only so much that the writers can take on — and there was no way they could see an abrupt ending far in advance. Let’s just hope that there will be a season 4 renewal coming up — we remain cautiously optimistic, but you never want to guarantee anything until some official news comes out.

For the sake of tonight’s episode, be prepared to see a lot of Sonny back in his old home state of Texas.

