SEAL Team season 3 episode 20 spoilers: First finale details!







We know that SEAL Team season 3 episode 20 was not planned out to be the finale over at CBS — instead, it’s the finale more by circumstance. Due to filming being shut down early, this will be the last episode that airs this spring, but signs suggest that it will still be an important one. Sonny is going to finally be back with Bravo after spending some substantial time back in his home state of Texas, and we’re going to also see Jason’s past working its way back into the story in surprising fashion.

The shame here is that “No Choice in Duty” was probably going to be a set-up to some sort of awesome finale event … and now, we’ll have to wait until fall to potentially see that. (Technically, the show has not been renewed at this very moment, but we remain hopeful.) Within the next batch of episodes we know that we were probably building for a great showdown, and there may now be some sort of cliffhanger that comes about with the timing of the ending.

If you do want to get at least a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full SEAL Team season 3 finale synopsis:

“No Choice in Duty” – While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location. Also, Davis reveals to the team that the terrorist leader they’ve been searching for is related to a target from Jason’s past, and Sonny rejoins Bravo team in Afghanistan, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Our hope is that if SEAL Team gets renewed, they’ll choose to just follow up on what they’ve established here. From there, we can see them start to transition more into whatever they’d like to do for a season 4.

