Sheriff Country season 1 episode 18 spoilers: A federal crackdown?

We are thrilled to know that Sheriff Country season 1 episode 18 is coming to CBS next week and with that of course we assume drama is coming!

Now as for what sort of drama this will be, let’s just say that parts of it are poised to be personal, in particular when it comes to one Mickey Fox. This is someone who of course is going to do everything she can to solve cases for the betterment of her community. However, she constantly has to face the reality of how hard that can be — especially when there are ripple effects. In particular, the one ahead could be tied to decisions that are made far above her pay grade — or really, anyone in the entirety of the town, for that matter.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“The Gambler” – A dramatic federal crackdown rocks Edgewater and forces Sheriff Mickey Fox to confront a sprawling investigation that pits loyalty to her community against the reach of the DEA. The case pushes Mickey closer to home than ever before with consequences for the people she loves the most, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, our hope here is that this episode will in some way build up to the ones that follow and after that, all of this could then build towards the already-renewed second season. The more that this franchise can do to add high stakes and stand out from the pack, the better it will be.

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 18 when it airs?

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