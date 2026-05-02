Elsbeth season 3 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Murder from Scratch’

Is there a lot to be excited about heading into Elsbeth season 3 episode 18? We’d say so, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, we have the prospect here of a show-within-a-show in some ways, and the idea of that alone piques our interest. At the same time, we also are going to have a notable guest star here in Anna Camp, who we have seen in many things over the years. The common ground in most of them is pretty simple: She tends to be hilarious. Why would we think we are about to see something different here?

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Murder from Scratch” – When an ambitious filmmaker dies in a suspicious cleaning accident, Elsbeth focuses on the subject of her final documentary: a “trad wife” (Anna Camp) whose from-scratch lifestyle included a deadly ingredient, on ELSBETH, Thursday, May 7 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

In general, we are lucky to know that there are only three episodes left in the season and by virtue of that, we tend to imagine that there is going to be some great stuff coming the rest of the way. We certainly hope that in particular, there are some real fireworks come finale time — think the sort of thing that leaves us very-much eager for a fourth season, one that (thankfully) has already been renewed at CBS. It is nice to not worry about that, and we can just sit back and hope for some especially fun stuff now every single step of the way.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 3 episode 18 when it airs?

Do you love getting Camp here as a guest star? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

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