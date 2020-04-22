Station 19 season 3 episode 15: More Grey’s Anatomy stars appearing







While Grey’s Anatomy season 16 may already be done at ABC, you’re still going to have a chance to see some cast members over on Station 19.

Can we start here by noting how smart the series was when it comes to stacking Jesse Williams’ appearances as Jackson? His stage commitments left him limited at the end of Grey’s production, so it feels like what the writers did was bank some Station 19 appearances from him early to make it look as though he was always around. The upcoming May 7 episode (episode 15 on the firefighter drama’s season) is also going to feature Chandra Wilson and Jake Borelli — making it feel like one of the bigger crossover stories this season. (The photo above is from his appearance at the start of the season.)

For a few more details on what’s ahead, be sure to view the official synopsis below:

”Bad Guy” – Ben, Jackson and Emmett are put in a precarious and dangerous position with a potential victim. Andy’s search for more background on her family opens her eyes, and Vic and Travis are caught in the middle of a corruption scheme, on an all-new episode of ”Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, MAY 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Aside from all of the crossover stuff, Andy’s story could be one of the most interesting parts of this. She’s currently on the road to self-discovery after losing so many people who are close to her, and within this episode we’re going to have a chance to see her understand more about her family history. Without Pruitt around, she may have to learn more about it for herself. This is going to be emotional for her the rest of the season. There’s no other way around it.

