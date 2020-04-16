Station 19 season 3 episode 14 return date: Andy returns to work







For those intrigued to learn the Station 19 season 3 episode 14 return date, or some more news on what is next, we’ve got both within this article!

While you have had a nice run of new episodes as of late for the ABC series, the first thing to note now is this: There is no installment next week. We’re seeing ABC take a single week off, with the presumed inspiration here being that it does give them episodes through a big chunk of the key May sweeps ratings period. They don’t have more Grey’s Anatomy, so they are going to have to rely on both this show and How to Get Away with Murder to help them pull through.

As for precisely what we’re going to be seeing from them, think along the lines of an installment entitled “The Ghosts That Haunt Me” — we know already that death has been a big part of the season, so that does make some sense. Andy will still be mourning, but she’s going to do her best in order to make it back to work. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 3 episode 14 synopsis:

“The Ghosts That Haunt Me” – Andy returns to work while she and Jack fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben confronts Sullivan about his drug problem; and Maya’s mother, Katherine, pays Maya a visit, on an all-new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Following this installment, there will be at least some more stories to dive into — you’ll learn more about these characters and, if you are a fan of Grey’s Anatomy, you could get a few teasers as to where their story could have gone this season before filming shut down. There is a lot still to anticipate!

