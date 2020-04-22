Outlander season 5 episode 10 photos: Jamie and Roger’s hunt







Moving into Outlander season 5 episode 10, it’s very much clear that Roger and Jamie want justice. It’s also clear that they have a very compelling reason for it. Stephen Bonnet is still out there, and we know that his intentions are very much evil. He knows that Brianna has a baby boy, and he’s also intent on claiming paternity for a big financial purpose. He also has no problem doing whatever he can to get what he wants.

The last time the Bonnet storyline had a major role on the show, it was tied to Phillip Wylie and the plot to stage a meeting with Bonnet. Jamie already worked to arrange said meeting, and the photo above signals that he and Roger are working to do what they can to ensure a certain result … even if that means causing a little bit of chaos along the way. The side of Roger we’re going to see now is very much different from the man who first arrived in America. He’s determined and battle-tested; he was able to escape death when he was dragged to the Mohawk village, and he also avoided death by hanging earlier this season. He’s experienced Brianna’s suffering and wants to find a way to ensure that it’s at an end before too long longer.

Will this episode prove to make life easier for the Frasers moving forward? We’d love to think so, but there are no guarantees and Bonnet is a slippery sort. These photos (see below, as well) both confirm that Roger, Jamie, and Claire are all going to be heading away from the Ridge as a good bit of time was spent in the backcountry. We’ve already seen footage of a beach and with that, we know that we’re also heading closer to the coast than we’ve been in some time. Geographically, this could prove to be one of the most visually-stunning episodes we’ve had in a while.

