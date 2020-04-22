Empire series finale: How did it end, and did everyone survive?







Tonight, Empire aired its series finale on Fox … one that had a chance to tie up some of its stories to the best of its ability. This was a challenge … and not an easy one at all.

After all, remember that this was not how the show was meant to conclude. There was another episode that didn’t get to film, and we hope that eventually there is an opportunity to check some of that out a little bit further.

One of the central events that the series took on tonight was the death of Yana, which happened in shocking fashion and also led to the Lyon family being very much afraid of what was going to happen at the hands of Damon moving forward.

The biggest problem with the finale was that it did feel very much disjointed, with producers scrambling to include as much footage in as possible in order to make the story work. Take, for example, the fight scene with Lucious and Damon transitioning quickly over to the big movie premiere at the end of the finale. Hakeem performed a song that was all about what the family has collectively gone through — go ahead and consider it a power anthem, if you will. It was a chance to see some sort of celebration.

For now, though, that’s it — the major Lyons are all alive and together looking back on their legacy. If this is the end, so be it. There are still questions that we have about what the future could have been, but there is no way to know that at the moment.

What did you think about the Empire series finale as it existed?

