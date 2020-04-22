For Life episode 11 spoilers: Is Aaron Wallace caught in the middle?







Want to know more information on For Life episode 11 and what lies ahead? We’re getting near the end of the season. With that in mind, it’s clear that every single moment matters. That includes the new episode “Switzerland.”

Typically, Switzerland is used as a reference for trying to stay in a neutral position and not get involved. Unfortunately, though, that is not an easy thing to do when you are Aaron Wallace. You recognize the challenges of your position, which include having to represent a lot of different people behind bars while also trying to also figure out his own case. It’s long been a near-impossible position for him to be in, largely due to the fact that he’s stretched thin — and he’s also been in there for years. It’s hard to keep the faith when you’re dealing with so much stuff all at one time.

Want a few more details as to what’s coming up? Then remember to check out the full For Life episode 11 synopsis with other updates all about where things are going from here:

Aaron bolsters his case with newfound information from Marie but finds himself torn between two worlds when Cassius suspects Aaron is a snitch and seeks retribution. Foster struggles to lay low during his last two weeks before retirement, but Safiya turns up the heat, confiscating religious texts to stop the drug trade.

We know that episode 12 carries with it the title of “Closing Argument,” and what we’d say about that more than anything else is that it could give us a chance to inch ever closer to Aaron’s fate. Yet, will any of that get fully resolved this season? We have a feeling that a lot of is going to be based on what the writers’ long-term plan for the show really is.

