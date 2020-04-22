Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? A look into the future







Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Given the way that last week’s episode ended, it would be understandable to want more! After all, just think about all of the various venues that could be explored here, including Sharpe’s new relationship with Dr. Shin, Kapoor’s love life, and how Max bounces back from the breakup. That’s without addressing whether or not we see Dr. Reynolds again this season, which is still something that we think is going to happen at some point in the future.

Alas, here is the bad news — we’re done when it comes to getting New Amsterdam episodes this season. There is no new episode on the air tonight, and nor will there be until we get around to this fall at the earliest.

Originally, there was going to be more story coming this season, but the current health crisis is causing problems across the entire television industry. When New Amsterdam season 3 starts filming, they will have to figure out whether they want to tackle the episodes as-is or readjust depending on the new paradigm. There is clearly a lot of real-world story that the show could take on if they wanted to, but we don’t think that the writers should necessarily jump headfirst into it. Tell the story that is true to the characters, and make sure that you aren’t just addressing headlines and real-life crises for the sake of doing so.

Regardless of when New Amsterdam comes back on the air, remember this: There are three more seasons still coming to NBC. There is plenty of time for the story to expand and for some of these characters to have their moment in the sun.

