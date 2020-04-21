Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 9 spoilers: What’s up with Sara?







Next week on Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 9, we’ll have a story entitled “The Great British Fake Off.” Just that alone makes us reasonably excited about what’s going to be coming up here! Think in terms of a fantastic setting, great character moments, and then also questions aplenty when it comes to Sara Lance. We know that something strange is going to be happening to her over the course of this season, and this is where we could start to see a little bit more of it take hold. It better, given that we’re in a position right now where there isn’t exactly a lot of time to explore some of this. We’re already gearing up for the home stretch of the season!

If you do want to get some more scoop on what lies ahead, remember to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 5 episode 9 synopsis:

WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

This is one of those episodes that should allow for the writers to really expand some of the themes of this season a little more — think in particular the Loom. We also could benefit more from an expansion of the villain story, given that this has always been one of the things the series has struggled with perhaps a little bit more than anything else.

