Empire season 7: Could a revival, movie ever happen?







Following today’s big series finale, is there a chance that we could see an Empire season 7 at some point in the future? We do think it’s something to wonder about, thanks mostly to a number of very-strange circumstances that are happening in the world today.

Let’s start things off here with the following reminder: Tonight’s Empire was not meant to be the end of the road. Originally, there were supposed to be two more episodes coming after this one, but the current health crisis caused the show to have to trim down its episode order to what we now have. This means, unfortunately, that the show never had a chance to film the ending that it had planned. In between this and what happened with Jussie Smollett last season, this is a series that has been through it … a lot of it. This is one of the most complicated year that we can imagine any show having.

So because of the abrupt ending to the series’ run, we do think that there is a reasonably good chance that we could see a little bit more of the show in the future … at least in some shape or form. We don’t think that there will be a proper Empire season 7 coming in the future, but we do think there is a good chance that there could be a separate special, a TV movie, or something else to clue in viewers as to how the story ends.

Ideally, Empire would get a proper conclusion in the form of some sort of recorded event, but we know that there are some challenges there. Take, for example, the fact that the cast will be moving on and there could be scheduling issues. There’s also financial issues since there is only so long that some of the sets could exist on the lot.If you can’t film a separate special, we could at least see the cast come together for a table read … just something to let us know how this show was supposed to originally conclude.

