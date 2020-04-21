





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? In this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question — and, of course, also look more to what is next.

Unfortunately, the bad news at the moment is simply this: There is no new episode tonight. Meanwhile, there isn’t going to be a new episode of the series from now until the start of a potential season 18. Last week’s episode was not meant to be the final episode of the season, but we’re living in incredibly uncertain times. Because of that, everyone involved in the show has to be flexible as we look towards a renewal and what’s next.

Of course, the first order of business here is making sure that we get that season 18 renewal. It feels almost like a sure thing, but since nothing is 100% just yet, we don’t want to be in a spot where we come on here shouting guarantees at the top of our lungs. Once that happens, the writers can start to chart out whatever they want the future to be. We think that a big part of this is going to be seeing some of the stories meant for the end of season 17, including a big one for McGee and Delilah and then also the landmark 400th episode.

From there, you can transfer over into season 18 and the cool opportunities that presents — take, for example, getting to see more of Bishop/Torres and Gibbs/Sloane, plus revisiting stories like the opioid plot that was brought up at the end of season 16. The writers have stored that away in their back pocket for a while, but it feels fair to say that it will be roaring back at some point.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 moving forward?

