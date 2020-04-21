Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19 spoilers: Is Eddie thinking about kids?







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19 carries with it the title of “Family Secrets,” and it feels clear already that there is all sorts of exciting stuff within! Throughout this hour, there is going to be a chance to see Sean Reagan have perhaps one of the biggest stories that we’ve ever seen on the series. Not only that, but we also are going to see Eddie and Jamie have some discussions about their own future.

Want some more news on Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to watch our most-recent episode reaction below! After you do watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full Blue Bloods playlist.

Are Jamko going to be welcoming a baby into their world soon? We think that the two are going to have a discussion about it within this hour — it’s not necessarily something that will be rushed, but we do think it’s going to be a subject in a potential season 11. (With that in mind, can someone over at CBS go ahead and renew the show?)

For some more details, remember to check out the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

“Family Secrets” – After getting a match from an unknown relative from a DNA network, Sean Reagan does some detective work to figure out who this mystery person might be, and Frank gets a personal request from a woman, Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville), to transfer her son to a safer assignment. Also, Danny seeks to uncover the truth behind the murder of a key witness in one of Erin’s cases, and Eddie begins to think about having a child after she and Jamie discover a newborn left outside their precinct, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’re going to be getting near the end of the season and because of that, we do think that every episode is going to matter more than ever. This one does especially given the long-term implications at hand.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including some other news on Friday’s installment

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 10 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







