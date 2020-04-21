Outlander season 5 episode 9 sets season-high in live viewership







We haven’t posted/discussed Outlander season 5 ratings for every episode this season. Why is that? Well, a lot of it has to do with the simple notion that live ratings don’t matter in the same way that they used to. That’s especially true for a show like this, one that is available for app users at midnight leading up to the episode and one that also has a sizable DVR/streaming audience. In general, that vast majority of Outlander viewers don’t end up watching the show live.

Yet, with all of that being said, we do still think there is merit to discussing some of the show’s ratings victories whenever we see them, and such is the case following this past episode.

Overall, season 5 episode 9 ended up generating 837,000 live viewers, which marks the biggest total audience that we’ve seen for an installment so far this season. Great news, no? We think it’s noteworthy since it shows that the momentum for this season is strong and a considerable number of Starz viewers in particular are enjoying it. We understand why, given that the past few episodes have been by and large extraordinary — losing Murtagh was difficult, but the heartbreak we’ve witnessed since then and the struggle for Roger to find his voice very much are testaments emotionally to what a show like this is really all about.

While you can argue that live viewership is up at the moment due to the health crisis, this is hardly the first weekend in which viewers have been asked to stay home. We do think there’s something more to the ratings rise than just that. All of this bodes well for the odds of an Outlander season 7, which is not confirmed and may not be for some time. Still, we remain very much optimistic that we will see it transpire.

