Better Call Saul season 5 finale: Did anyone die? Other questions







During tonight’s Better Call Saul season 5 finale, we spent most of it extremely concerned over the future of Kim Wexler. Plus, Nacho Varga. We weren’t so worried about Lalo, mostly because we’d have no problem seeing that character go the way of the dodo after this past installment.

Our big concern during the episode was that Kim was either going to die or be removed somehow from Jimmy’s life and yet, neither one of those things happened. Instead, much of the intense climax of the story was spent more around what was going on with Lalo and Nacho in Mexico, as we were supposedly going to have a chance to see this character die. It was a part of the plan, and it was a way in order to ensure that Jimmy and Kim would be a little bit safer.

Yet, nothing went exactly according to plan. Lalo is somehow still alive, and because of that, he can now run around and cause more chaos. The guy went full-on scary action hero within this episode, and this sets the stage for him to become an enormous villain within season 6. Lalo wants his opponents to think that he’s dead … that way, he can potentially strike in the night and do whatever he wants moving forward.

As for the future of Jimmy and Kim, the two of them had a serious conversation about if there was a way to completely destroy Howard — it would be a way for the two of them to get more money, but what would the cost be for it? Kim, surprisingly, seemed to be the one more intent on pushing for it. Is this a sign that she is going down a dark path? It feels like she is losing herself, and maybe some of that is just the aftermath of what just happened with Lalo. It seems like in the aftermath of all of this, Kim has become a little more like Jimmy … and maybe he doesn’t like what he sees in the reflection.

