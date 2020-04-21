NCIS season 18 hopes: Will the whole team stick around?







As we prepare for an inevitable NCIS season 18 renewal, there are a multitude of things to wonder about. What’s the one thing on everyone’s mind? Whether or not we’ll be seeing the whole team back in action.

We know that the future of the show’s cast is often the subject of great speculation this time of year and we understand why. NCIS is a family and they feel very much like a part of your lives. You get used to seeing everyone each week and it’s something many of us look forward to.

For now, the good news is simply this — there is no word on anyone leaving at the end of this season. Also, given that there are several episodes already written that should carry over into next season (remember that filming was forced to shut down early), there are some other reasons to be hopeful over the future of everyone coming back.

Also, there are a number of people speaking about the show as though they are coming back. Last month, Sean Murray spoke on Twitter as though he’d most likely be back, and we know that the 400th episode is meant to be specific to Gibbs and Ducky. (That’s especially hopeful for David McCallum fans, given that we don’t see him all that often these days.) There have been concerns aplenty over Maria Bello’s future given that she signed a three-year contract, but just last week she proclaimed “we will be back” on Instagram in reference to the show’s future.

Nothing may be confirmed as to certain cast members’ future, but it does sound as though there are plans for much of the core group to return. It’s possible that there are details still to be worked out; typically a renewal is announced with Mark Harmon signing a new deal.

NCIS still has more stories to tell, and we’ve got a good feeling that most everyone will want to continue to be a part of it. The ratings are still strong, and the writers are doing a good job of making sure everyone has a moment or two in the sun.

