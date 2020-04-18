NCIS season 18 debate: Will we see a Fornell return?







Is there a chance that Tobias Fornell is going to return on NCIS season 18? It’s a given that this is something that we’d love to see. Yet, is it something that could happen?

What we know at the moment is this — it’s been far too long already since we’ve seen Joe Spano appear on the show. He was last front and center for the season 16 finale “Daughters,” and it was strange given how that story went that we didn’t see him at all in season 17. What happened there? We imagine that it was a combination of a couple of different factors. First, it was the return of Ziva that probably pushed back the opioid story introduced in “Daughters.” (It makes sense to bring back Cote de Pablo when they did — why would you not take advantage of this opportunity?)

Meanwhile, the other issue is clear — season 17 filming stopping early. It’s possible that this would have been a storyline pushed along further in the final four episodes of this season, had they gotten a chance to do them. We know that there have always been plans to revisit the Fornell storyline, and all indications are that the opioid plot in particular is going to be back for season 18. Once you think about that, it’s easy to assume that Fornell will be there along for the ride.

Without Tobias involved, we don’t think that any storyline about the drug trade will have the same weight. Remember that it was his daughter that first sent Gibbs down the road that he was on, and without him, the investment in this story wouldn’t be there. Let’s hope for big things for Fornell and this storyline in season 18, even if we do have to wait a while in order to see it.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 18 when it comes to Fornell?

